Missouri State uses 5-run 9th to oust Grand Canyon 8-7

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 5:47 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Leadoff batter Spencer Nivens hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and Mason Hull followed with a go-ahead two-run shot as Missouri State rallied for an 8-7 victory over Grand Canyon in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional on Saturday.

Missouri State will play the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State and Arkansas in an elimination game on Sunday morning.

Tayler Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for Grand Canyon (41-21), added another two-run shot in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Jacob Wilson hit a solo shot in the seventh to give the Antelopes a 7-1 lead.

Missouri State (31-28) chipped away at the lead in the eighth on a two-run homer by Drake Baldwin.

The Bears rally in the ninth inning started against Grand Canyon reliever Vince Reilly. Will Duff was hit by a pitch to lead off and Walker Jenkins drew a walk. Nivens followed with a three-run shot that ended the day for Reilly. Carter Young (3-5) entered and Baldwin reached first on an error before Hull delivered his game-winning shot.

Aguilar went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Grand Canyon. Juan Colato had a solo home run in the third.

Jake McMahill (2-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk, striking out seven.

