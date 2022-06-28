SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Sports » Mexican-based group buys Spanish…

Mexican-based group buys Spanish club Sporting Gijón

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Mexican-based holding company Orlegi acquired a majority stake of second-division Spanish club Sporting Gijón on Tuesday.

The Mexican group is taking over from the Fernández family, which had been in control of Sporting Gijón for the last three decades.

The financial details of the purchase were not immediately disclosed.

Orlegi, founded in 2006, already owns Mexican clubs Santos Laguna and Atlas.

“Orlegi’s purchase comes with the commitment to fully develop the potential of the club and its youth academy,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Sporting Gijón has played in the second division in eight of the last 10 seasons, with appearances in the top-flight in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The team fought off relegation to the third division last season, finishing in 17th place, three points clear of demotion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up