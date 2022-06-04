Matulia grand slam helps La. Tech beat Dallas Baptist 12-5

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Philip Matulia went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Jorge Corona hit two home runs — including an…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Philip Matulia went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Jorge Corona hit two home runs — including an inside-the-park grand slam — and No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech beat third-seeded Dallas Baptist 12-5 Friday night at the Austin Regional.

Louisiana Tech (43-19) plays top-seeded Texas in the semifinals after Dallas Baptist plays No. 4 seed Air Force in a loser-out game Saturday.

Nathan Humphreys hit a solo homer that gave Dallas Baptist a 1-0 lead in the top of the third but Taylor Young doubled down the line to left and Matulia hit the next pitch over the wall in right to give Louisiana Tech a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Matulia had a two-RBI double and then scored on a double by Cole McConnell before Corona capped Louisiana Tech’s five-run fifth inning with a two-run home run that made it 7-1.

Jace Grady went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Dallas Baptist (34-23-1).

Cole Moore hit a three-run homer for Dallas Baptist in the top of the sixth but, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Corona hit a high fly ball to center field that Humphreys lost in the twilight and landed near the warning track, clearing the bases and allowing Corona to score standing up to make it 11-4.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.