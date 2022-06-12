RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Winless France faces…

MATCHDAY: Winless France faces Croatia in Nations League

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Defending champion France is under big pressure as it hosts Croatia in a must-win game at Stade de France. Les Bleus have picked up just two points from the first three games in League A, where only the group winner makes it to the Final Four and the last-place team gets relegated. France is last with two points. The Croats are level with second-place Austria on four. They are two points behind Group 1 leader Denmark, which hosts Austria in Copenhagen. France coach Didier Deschamps says Mike Maignan will start in goal ahead of long-standing No. 1 Hugo Lloris. Deschamps also may have to finally drop first-choice forward Antoine Griezmann, who has not scored for France since early January, and instead select Christopher Nkunku in attack alongside star duo Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. It was Nkunku’s astute pass which set up Mbappe’s late equalizer in a 1-1 draw away to Austria on Friday night. In the second-tier League B, Group 2 leader Israel travels to Iceland. In League C, there’s a table-topping clash in Group 3 as leader Kazakhstan hosts second-place Slovakia, which is one point behind.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up