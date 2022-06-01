RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
MATCHDAY: Spain faces Portugal at home in Nations League

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 3:46 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Last year’s runner-up Spain is in Seville to face Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champion in 2019, in the opening game of Group 2 in the top-tier League A. Portugal has not beaten Spain away since a friendly in 1937, with five consecutive draws. In another League A game, the Czech Republic hosts Switzerland. In League B, Israel hosts Iceland, Sweden visits Slovenia and Norway is at Serbia. North Macedonia is at Bulgaria in League C.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

