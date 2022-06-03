RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Kane targets 50th…

MATCHDAY: Kane targets 50th goal, Italy vs Germany

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Forward Harry Kane will look to become the second player to reach 50 goals for England when they face Hungary. England opens its Nations League campaign with a game at Budapest in the top tier Group A3. Kane is just four goals shy of Wayne Rooney’s record. “I’d like to break it as soon as possible,” Kane said of Rooney’s 53-goal mark. “I’d love to score as many goals as I can in the next four games before the World Cup and see where we go from there. I’m someone who I feel like doesn’t let that stuff affect me when I’m on the pitch. I have a job to do.” England travels to the Hungarian capital for the first time since their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win last September, which was marred by racist chanting from home supporters. After it’s defeat to Argentina in the Finalissima this week, Italy takes on Germany for a mouthwatering contest in the group’s other match. In League B, it’s Armenia vs. Ireland, Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro vs. Romania. In League C, Turkey plays Faroe Islands and Lithuania faces Luxembourg.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up