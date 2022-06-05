RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: France set for…

MATCHDAY: France set for Croatia test in Nations League

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

France travels to Croatia, the team it beat in the 2018 World Cup final, in the second round of games in top-tier League A. Both sides are looking to rebound from opening defeats in the biennial Nations League — France lost 2-1 at home to Denmark and Austria routed host Croatia 3-0. Also Monday, Austria hosts Denmark. Iceland welcomes Albania in League B. In League C, it’s Belarus vs. Azerbaijan and Slovakia vs Kazakhstan. In League D, Latvia hosts Liechtenstein and Moldova is at Andorra.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up