Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 1:41 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .367; J.Martinez, Boston, .349; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .330; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Judge, New York, .313; Benintendi, Kansas City, .308; Alvarez, Houston, .302; Mancini, Baltimore, .297; J.Crawford, Seattle, .295.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 50; Devers, Boston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Straw, Cleveland, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Springer, Toronto, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Buxton, Minnesota, 35.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 48; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 37; Tucker, Houston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 81; France, Seattle, 76; Bogaerts, Boston, 68; Judge, New York, 68; J.Martinez, Boston, 67; Arraez, Minnesota, 66; Benintendi, Kansas City, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 65; Mancini, Baltimore, 63; Hays, Baltimore, 60; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 60.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 21; Gurriel, Houston, 17; Andrus, Oakland, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 16; Espinal, Toronto, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Bichette, Toronto, 15; O.Miller, Cleveland, 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 6 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; White, Texas, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert, Chicago, 10; Semien, Texas, 10; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Skubal, Detroit, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-2; Cortes, New York, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.81; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.87; Cortes, New York, 1.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.13; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.18; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; Skubal, Detroit, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Gausman, Toronto, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 98; Cease, Chicago, 89; Cole, New York, 84; Montas, Oakland, 80; Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ray, Seattle, 77; Verlander, Houston, 73; Eovaldi, Boston, 72; Cortes, New York, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; L.Severino, New York, 71.

Sports

