Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 12:46 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .361; J.Martinez, Boston, .359; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Devers, Boston, .342; France, Seattle, .327; Kirk, Toronto, .322; Bogaerts, Boston, .320; Benintendi, Kansas City, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Mancini, Baltimore, .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 46; Devers, Boston, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Straw, Cleveland, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Springer, Toronto, 34; J.Martinez, Boston, 33.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 80; France, Seattle, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 66; J.Martinez, Boston, 65; Judge, New York, 64; Benintendi, Kansas City, 63; Bichette, Toronto, 61; Mancini, Baltimore, 61; Arraez, Minnesota, 60; Anderson, Chicago, 58; J.Crawford, Seattle, 58.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 20; Espinal, Toronto, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Andrus, Oakland, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Story, Boston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 21 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; White, Texas, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Semien, Texas, 10; Tucker, Houston, 10; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Skubal, Detroit, 5-2; Cortes, New York, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.56; Manoah, Toronto, 1.81; Cortes, New York, 1.96; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Verlander, Houston, 2.13; Skubal, Detroit, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.61; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.62; Taillon, New York, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 89; Cease, Chicago, 81; Cole, New York, 81; Montas, Oakland, 78; Ray, Seattle, 77; Gausman, Toronto, 73; Verlander, Houston, 73; Cortes, New York, 71; Gilbert, Seattle, 70; Skubal, Detroit, 70.

