AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .358; J.Martinez, Boston, .358; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Devers, Boston, .339; France, Seattle, .326; Bogaerts, Boston, .322; Benintendi, Kansas City, .321; Judge, New York, .313; Kirk, Toronto, .306; Mancini, Baltimore, .305.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 44; Devers, Boston, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 35; Straw, Cleveland, 35; Springer, Toronto, 34; J.Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; Tucker, Houston, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 78; France, Seattle, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; J.Martinez, Boston, 63; Benintendi, Kansas City, 62; Judge, New York, 62; Mancini, Baltimore, 60; Anderson, Chicago, 58; Arraez, Minnesota, 58; Bichette, Toronto, 57; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 57.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 22; J.Martinez, Boston, 19; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Espinal, Toronto, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 15; Andrus, Oakland, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 21 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 6 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Tucker, Houston, 10; White, Texas, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 8; Semien, Texas, 8; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Urquidy, Houston, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.50; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.56; Manoah, Toronto, 1.98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Skubal, Detroit, 2.15; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.23; Taillon, New York, 2.30; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.61; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.62.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 89; Cease, Chicago, 81; Cole, New York, 81; Montas, Oakland, 78; Ray, Seattle, 77; Gausman, Toronto, 73; Cortes, New York, 68; Eovaldi, Boston, 67; Gilbert, Seattle, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65.

