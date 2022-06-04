AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .357; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Arraez, Minnesota, .342; France, Seattle, .341; Devers, Boston, .338; Benintendi, Kansas City,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .357; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Arraez, Minnesota, .342; France, Seattle, .341; Devers, Boston, .338; Benintendi, Kansas City, .335; Bogaerts, Boston, .325; Judge, New York, .316; Mancini, Baltimore, .309; J.Crawford, Seattle, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Straw, Cleveland, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 32; J.Martinez, Boston, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Springer, Toronto, 31.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 41; Story, Boston, 39; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 74; France, Seattle, 70; Benintendi, Kansas City, 62; Bogaerts, Boston, 62; Judge, New York, 60; J.Martinez, Boston, 60; Mancini, Baltimore, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 58; Bichette, Toronto, 54; Hays, Baltimore, 54.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 22; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Bogaerts, Boston, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; Stanton, New York, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 15; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; White, Texas, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 8; 8 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.42; Cortes, New York, 1.50; Manoah, Toronto, 1.98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.15; Skubal, Detroit, 2.15; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.23; Taillon, New York, 2.30; Gausman, Toronto, 2.51.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 89; Cole, New York, 81; Cease, Chicago, 76; Ray, Seattle, 74; Montas, Oakland, 71; Gausman, Toronto, 70; Cortes, New York, 68; Eovaldi, Boston, 67; Gilbert, Seattle, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65.

