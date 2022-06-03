RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 1:13 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .360; Anderson, Chicago, .356; France, Seattle, .347; Devers, Boston, .341; Arraez, Minnesota, .340; Benintendi, Kansas City, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .323; Mancini, Baltimore, .305; Judge, New York, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .302.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Straw, Cleveland, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; J.Martinez, Boston, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Springer, Toronto, 30; Ward, Los Angeles, 30.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 39; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 73; France, Seattle, 70; Benintendi, Kansas City, 61; Bogaerts, Boston, 60; J.Martinez, Boston, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 58; Mancini, Baltimore, 57; Judge, New York, 56; Hays, Baltimore, 54; Bichette, Toronto, 53.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 21; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; 7 tied at 13.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 15; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; White, Texas, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 8; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 8; 6 tied at 7.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 5-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.42; Cortes, New York, 1.50; Manoah, Toronto, 1.98; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.01; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.15; Skubal, Detroit, 2.15; Verlander, Houston, 2.23; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.29; Taillon, New York, 2.30; Gausman, Toronto, 2.51.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 81; Cease, Chicago, 76; Ray, Seattle, 74; Cole, New York, 72; Montas, Oakland, 71; Gausman, Toronto, 70; Cortes, New York, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Skubal, Detroit, 61; Verlander, Houston, 61.

