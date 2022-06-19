RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Sports » Magno scores tying goal…

Magno scores tying goal for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with Rapids

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Talles Magno scored the equalizer for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Magno’s tying goal came in the 72nd minute for NYCFC (8-3-3). Maxi Moralez had an assist on the goal.

Michael Barrios scored the lone goal for the Rapids (5-6-4).

NYCFC outshot the Rapids 15-5, with four shots on goal to one for the Rapids.

William Yarbrough had three saves for the Rapids.

NYCFC plays on the road on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union, while the Rapids will visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up