RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » Sports » LIV Golf London Par Scores

LIV Golf London Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At Centurian Club
St. Albans, England
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
a-amateur
First Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65_65    -5

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66_66    -4

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67_67    -3

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67_67    -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68_68    -2

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68_68    -2

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69_69    -1

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69_69    -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69_69    -1

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69_69    -1

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70_70     E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70_70     E

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70_70     E

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70_70     E

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70_70     E

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71_71    +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71_71    +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71_71    +1

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71_71    +1

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71_71    +1

James Piot, Fireballs GC 71_71    +1

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72_72    +2

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72_72    +2

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73_73    +3

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73_73    +3

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73_73    +3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73_73    +3

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73_73    +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73_73    +3

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73_73    +3

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 73_73    +3

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73_73    +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73_73    +3

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74_74    +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74_74    +4

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74_74    +4

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 74_74    +4

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74_74    +4

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75_75    +5

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75_75    +5

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 75_75    +5

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75_75    +5

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76_76    +6

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76_76    +6

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77_77    +7

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78_78    +8

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78_78    +8

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82_82   +12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

Now operational DoD chief digital and AI office will be an example of innovation, officials say

Retirement processing times jump up in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up