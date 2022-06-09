LIV Golf London Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Centurian Club
|St. Albans, England
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|First Round
Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65_65 -5
Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66_66 -4
Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67_67 -3
Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67_67 -3
Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68_68 -2
Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68_68 -2
Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69_69 -1
Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69_69 -1
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69_69 -1
Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69_69 -1
Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70_70 E
Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70_70 E
Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70_70 E
Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70_70 E
Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70_70 E
Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71_71 +1
Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71_71 +1
Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71_71 +1
Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71_71 +1
Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71_71 +1
James Piot, Fireballs GC 71_71 +1
Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72_72 +2
Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72_72 +2
Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73_73 +3
Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73_73 +3
Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73_73 +3
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73_73 +3
Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73_73 +3
Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73_73 +3
a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73_73 +3
Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 73_73 +3
Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73_73 +3
J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73_73 +3
Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74_74 +4
Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74_74 +4
Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74_74 +4
Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 74_74 +4
a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74_74 +4
Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75_75 +5
Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75_75 +5
Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 75_75 +5
Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75_75 +5
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76_76 +6
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76_76 +6
Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77_77 +7
a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78_78 +8
Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78_78 +8
Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82_82 +12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.