LIV Golf London Par Scores

Thursday At Centurian Club St. Albans, England Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70 a-amateur First Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 65_65 -5

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 66_66 -4

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 67_67 -3

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 67_67 -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 68_68 -2

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 68_68 -2

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 69_69 -1

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 69_69 -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 69_69 -1

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 69_69 -1

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 70_70 E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 70_70 E

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 70_70 E

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 70_70 E

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 70_70 E

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 71_71 +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 71_71 +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 71_71 +1

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 71_71 +1

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 71_71 +1

James Piot, Fireballs GC 71_71 +1

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 72_72 +2

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 72_72 +2

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 73_73 +3

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 73_73 +3

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 73_73 +3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 73_73 +3

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 73_73 +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 73_73 +3

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 73_73 +3

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 73_73 +3

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 73_73 +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 73_73 +3

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 74_74 +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 74_74 +4

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 74_74 +4

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 74_74 +4

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 74_74 +4

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 75_75 +5

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 75_75 +5

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 75_75 +5

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 75_75 +5

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 76_76 +6

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 76_76 +6

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 77_77 +7

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 78_78 +8

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 78_78 +8

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 82_82 +12

