LIV Golf London Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Centurian Club
|St. Albans, England
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|First Round
Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 30-35_65 -5
Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 33-33_66 -4
Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 33-34_67 -3
Scott Vincent, Smash GC 32-35_67 -3
Branden Grace, Stinger GC 35-33_68 -2
Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 34-34_68 -2
Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 33-36_69 -1
Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69 -1
Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 32-37_69 -1
Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 33-36_69 -1
Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 36-34_70 E
Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 37-33_70 E
Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 34-36_70 E
Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 34-36_70 E
Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 36-34_70 E
Talor Gooch, Torque GC 36-35_71 +1
Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 36-35_71 +1
Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-36_71 +1
Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 37-34_71 +1
Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 35-36_71 +1
James Piot, Fireballs GC 33-38_71 +1
Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 35-37_72 +2
Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 34-38_72 +2
Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 35-38_73 +3
Richard Bland, Crushers GC 34-39_73 +3
Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 36-37_73 +3
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 37-36_73 +3
Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 37-36_73 +3
Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 37-36_73 +3
a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 36-37_73 +3
Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 38-35_73 +3
J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 36-37_73 +3
Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 38-35_73 +3
Matthew Jones, Punch GC 34-40_74 +4
Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 39-35_74 +4
Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 37-37_74 +4
a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 37-37_74 +4
Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 39-36_75 +5
Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 37-38_75 +5
Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 37-38_75 +5
Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 38-37_75 +5
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 38-38_76 +6
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 41-35_76 +6
Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 38-39_77 +7
Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 39-38_77 +7
a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 39-39_78 +8
Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 40-38_78 +8
Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 41-41_82 +12
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.