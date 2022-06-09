LIV Golf London Par Scores

Thursday At Centurian Club St. Albans, England Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70 a-amateur First Round Charl Schwartzel, Stinger…

Thursday At Centurian Club St. Albans, England Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70 a-amateur First Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 30-35_65 -5

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 33-33_66 -4

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 33-34_67 -3

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 32-35_67 -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 35-33_68 -2

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 34-34_68 -2

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 33-36_69 -1

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69 -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 32-37_69 -1

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 33-36_69 -1

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 36-34_70 E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 37-33_70 E

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 34-36_70 E

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 34-36_70 E

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 36-34_70 E

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 36-35_71 +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 36-35_71 +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-36_71 +1

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 37-34_71 +1

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 35-36_71 +1

James Piot, Fireballs GC 33-38_71 +1

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 35-37_72 +2

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 34-38_72 +2

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 35-38_73 +3

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 34-39_73 +3

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 36-37_73 +3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 37-36_73 +3

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 37-36_73 +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 37-36_73 +3

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 36-37_73 +3

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 38-35_73 +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 36-37_73 +3

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 38-35_73 +3

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 34-40_74 +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 39-35_74 +4

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 37-37_74 +4

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 37-37_74 +4

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 39-36_75 +5

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 37-38_75 +5

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 37-38_75 +5

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 38-37_75 +5

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 38-38_76 +6

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 41-35_76 +6

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 38-39_77 +7

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 39-38_77 +7

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 39-39_78 +8

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 40-38_78 +8

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 41-41_82 +12

