RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » Sports » LIV Golf London Par Scores

LIV Golf London Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At Centurian Club
St. Albans, England
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 70
a-amateur
First Round

Charl Schwartzel, Stinger GC 30-35_65    -5

Hennie Du Plessis, Stinger GC 33-33_66    -4

Phachara Khongwatmai, Crushers GC 33-34_67    -3

Scott Vincent, Smash GC 32-35_67    -3

Branden Grace, Stinger GC 35-33_68    -2

Justin Harding, Hy Flyers GC 34-34_68    -2

Phil Mickelson, Hy Flyers GC 33-36_69    -1

Dustin Johnson, 4 Aces GC 34-35_69    -1

Sam Horsfield, Majesticks GC 32-37_69    -1

Laurie Canter, Majesticks GC 33-36_69    -1

Oliver Bekker, 4 Aces GC 36-34_70     E

Adrian Otaegui, Tourque GC 37-33_70     E

Hideto Tanihara, Iron Heads GC 34-36_70     E

Peter Uihlein, Crushers GC 34-36_70     E

Chase Koepka, Hy Flyers GC 36-34_70     E

Talor Gooch, Torque GC 36-35_71    +1

Sergio Garcia, Fireballs GC 36-35_71    +1

Wade Ormsby, Punch GC 35-36_71    +1

Viraj Madappa, Iron Heads GC 37-34_71    +1

Ian Snyman, Cleeks GC 35-36_71    +1

James Piot, Fireballs GC 33-38_71    +1

Louis Oosthuizen, Stinger GC 35-37_72    +2

Pablo Larrazabal, Gleeks GC 34-38_72    +2

Kevin Na, Iron Heads GC 35-38_73    +3

Richard Bland, Crushers GC 34-39_73    +3

Shaun Norris, 4 Aces GC 36-37_73    +3

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Punch GC 37-36_73    +3

Jinichiro Kozuma, Smash GC 37-36_73    +3

Jediah Morgan, Fireballs GC 37-36_73    +3

a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Hy Flyer GC 36-37_73    +3

Oliver Fisher, Niblicks GC 38-35_73    +3

J.C. Ritchie, Gleeks GC 36-37_73    +3

Kevin Yuan, 4 Aces GC 38-35_73    +3

Matthew Jones, Punch GC 34-40_74    +4

Martin Kaymer, Gleeks GC 39-35_74    +4

Graeme McDowell, Niblicks GC 37-37_74    +4

a-David Puig, Fireballs GC 37-37_74    +4

Turk Pettit, Niblicks GC 39-36_75    +5

Lee Westwood, Majesticks GC 37-38_75    +5

Ian Poulter, Majesticks GC 37-38_75    +5

Travis Smyth, Crushers GC 38-37_75    +5

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Iron Heads GC 38-38_76    +6

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Smash GC 41-35_76    +6

Hudson Swafford, Torque GC 38-39_77    +7

Bernd Wiesberger, Niblicks GC 39-38_77    +7

a-Blake Windred, Punch GC 39-39_78    +8

Sihwan Kim, Smash GC 40-38_78    +8

Andy Ogletree, Torque GC 41-41_82   +12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

Now operational DoD chief digital and AI office will be an example of innovation, officials say

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

Retirement processing times jump up in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up