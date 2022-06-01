Liberty ends seven-game skid with win over Fever

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

New York (2-7) was outscored 33-17 in the second quarter, but used two big runs in the second half to take control. New York went on a 13-0 run in the third to take a 53-52 lead on Natasha Howard’s three-point play. The Liberty also went on a 12-0 run, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer, in the fourth to make it 77-68.

Indiana missed its first 14 shots of the fourth and went 1 for 16 in the final 10 minutes. The Fever played at home on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points for Indiana (3-9),

DREAM 84, LYNX 76

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Dream beat the Lynx.

Wallace, a rookie from Baylor, entered with just five 3-pointers on the season. She finished 5 of 6 from long range to help Atlanta go 12 for 28.

Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each scored 13 points for Atlanta (6-3). Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds. Wheeler also had nine of the Dream’s 21 assists on 33 made baskets.

Atlanta forced Minnesota into 24 turnovers as Aari McDonald had seven steals.

Kayla McBride scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota (2-8), which sits in last place in the WNBA standings.

