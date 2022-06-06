Libema Open Results

Monday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €648,130 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Andreas Seppi (3), Italy, def. Gijs Brouwer (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Caty McNally, United States, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou (8), Greece, 6-1, 6-2.

Jamie Loeb (12), United States, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

