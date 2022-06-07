Libema Open Results

Tuesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €648,130 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema…

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

