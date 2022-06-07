Libema Open Results

Tuesday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: €648,130
Surface: Grass
DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.