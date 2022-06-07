RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Sports » Libema Open Results

Libema Open Results

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 6:15 AM

Tuesday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €648,130

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

