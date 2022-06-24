SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Li keeps lead, Fox surges at BMW International Open

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 3:54 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong kept his one-stroke lead at the BMW International Open as Ryan Fox moved up to second with a strong round of 8-under 64 on Friday.

Li’s 5-under 67 wasn’t quite the spectacular 10 under from the day before. It still came with plenty of drama, including an eagle on the par-five sixth for the second day in a row, plus four birdies and two bogeys on the other holes of the front nine.

“To be honest, I didn’t drive the ball as well as yesterday,” Li said. “My short game was OK. It depends when you get in the rough, the lie could be really bad, or it could be good. Sometimes you just need luck.”

Fox completed his bogey-free round after a three-hour interruption because of lightning.

He eagled the sixth like Li did. When he resumed on the 11th hole, he birdied that, and finished his round with a sixth birdie. He was at 14 under overall.

Two shots behind Fox on 12 under was Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who carded a 69 after his opening 63.

Jordan Smith of England (66) and Thomas Pieters of Belgium (64) were tied for fourth on 11 under, four off the pace.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

