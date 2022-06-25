SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Li Haotong moves into 3-shot lead at BMW International Open

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 12:14 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong had eagle on the same hole for the third day running as he opened up a three-shot lead of the BMW International Open on Saturday ahead of the final round.

Starting the day ahead by one stroke, Li was 5 under for the day and 20 under for the tournament. He was nearly further ahead but for a bogey on the 18th.

Li completed the par-five sixth at Golfclub München Eichenried in three shots on Thursday and Friday, but Saturday was the pick of the bunch as he hit a 21-yard chip into the hole.

Li has two wins on the European tour at the 2016 China Open and the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic. The latter win made him the first Chinese player to be ranked in the men’s top 50.

Thomas Pieters moved into second with a 6-under 66 including an eagle and three birdies on the back nine.

Jordan Smith was one shot further back at 16 under in third place, while Darius van Driel and Ryan Fox were another stroke back after Van Driel managed the joint-best score of the day with an 8-under 64.

