Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc took pole position for the fourth Formula One race in a row Saturday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set a time of 1 minute, 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez by .282 seconds. Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace.

Leclerc qualified on pole position for the last three races but couldn’t convert them into any wins. He was also on pole in Azerbaijan last year, when he placed fourth.

His teammate Carlos Sainz qualified fourth, with fifth for Mercedes’ George Russell and seventh for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

