Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation Raleigh, N.C. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,269; Par: 71 Third Round Davis Thompson 64-66-68_198 Vincent Norrman 66-69-65_200 Paul Haley II 68-65-67_200 Andrew Yun 68-64-68_200 Spencer Ralston 66-68-67_201 Sangmoon Bae 66-68-68_202 Michael Johnson 66-66-70_202 Carl Yuan 70-69-64_203 Grant Hirschman 69-69-65_203 Alvaro Ortiz 66-71-66_203 Brandon Harkins 67-69-67_203 Will Gordon 68-68-67_203 Kris Ventura 71-65-67_203 Tyson Alexander 68-67-68_203 Harry Hall 70-65-68_203 Jeremy Paul 63-69-71_203 Robby Shelton 69-63-71_203 Brad Hopfinger 72-66-66_204 Nicholas Lindheim 69-69-66_204 Mac Meissner 67-70-67_204 Erik Barnes 67-69-68_204 John VanDerLaan 66-69-69_204 Jacob Bridgeman 67-66-71_204 Kevin Roy 70-63-71_204 Rafael Campos 67-66-71_204 Rob Oppenheim 67-71-67_205 Shawn Stefani 69-68-68_205 Stuart Macdonald 68-69-68_205 Aaron Baddeley 68-68-69_205 Brent Grant 68-67-70_205 Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71_205 Austin Eckroat 68-68-70_206 Mark Hubbard 68-68-70_206 Alexandre Rocha 66-69-71_206 Kevin Yu 68-67-71_206 Chris Baker 67-67-72_206 Taylor Dickson 65-68-73_206 Sam Stevens 68-70-69_207 Roberto Díaz 68-69-70_207 Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207 Luis Gagne 68-68-71_207 Philip Knowles 69-66-72_207 Chase Parker 69-66-72_207 Ryan Blaum 70-64-73_207 Eric Cole 66-66-75_207 Tano Goya 70-69-69_208 Nelson Ledesma 71-68-69_208 Gregor Main 70-68-70_208 Tee-K Kelly 73-65-70_208 Grayson Murray 68-69-71_208 Akshay Bhatia 70-67-71_208 Augusto Núñez 68-68-72_208 Patrick Newcomb 64-70-74_208 Ryan Linton 71-68-70_209 Brandon Matthews 72-66-71_209 Xinjun Zhang 70-68-71_209 Tain Lee 67-69-73_209 Ben Griffin 67-69-73_209 Christian Salzer 70-68-72_210 Alex Weiss 68-70-72_210 Steven Fisk 67-70-73_210 Sam Saunders 69-68-73_210 Harrison Endycott 72-67-72_211 Stephen Franken 66-72-73_211 Ryan Hall 68-70-73_211 MJ Daffue 65-71-75_211 Brett White 68-68-75_211 Tom Whitney 73-66-73_212 Anders Albertson 71-68-73_212 Justin Suh 69-68-76_213 John Chin 66-68-79_213 Blayne Barber 67-72-75_214 Bo Van Pelt 68-71-75_214 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.