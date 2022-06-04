Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Scores

|Saturday
|At The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
|Raleigh, N.C.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,269; Par: 71
|Third Round
Davis Thompson 64-66-68_198
Vincent Norrman 66-69-65_200
Paul Haley II 68-65-67_200
Andrew Yun 68-64-68_200
Spencer Ralston 66-68-67_201
Sangmoon Bae 66-68-68_202
Michael Johnson 66-66-70_202
Carl Yuan 70-69-64_203
Grant Hirschman 69-69-65_203
Alvaro Ortiz 66-71-66_203
Brandon Harkins 67-69-67_203
Will Gordon 68-68-67_203
Kris Ventura 71-65-67_203
Tyson Alexander 68-67-68_203
Harry Hall 70-65-68_203
Jeremy Paul 63-69-71_203
Robby Shelton 69-63-71_203
Brad Hopfinger 72-66-66_204
Nicholas Lindheim 69-69-66_204
Mac Meissner 67-70-67_204
Erik Barnes 67-69-68_204
John VanDerLaan 66-69-69_204
Jacob Bridgeman 67-66-71_204
Kevin Roy 70-63-71_204
Rafael Campos 67-66-71_204
Rob Oppenheim 67-71-67_205
Shawn Stefani 69-68-68_205
Stuart Macdonald 68-69-68_205
Aaron Baddeley 68-68-69_205
Brent Grant 68-67-70_205
Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71_205
Austin Eckroat 68-68-70_206
Mark Hubbard 68-68-70_206
Alexandre Rocha 66-69-71_206
Kevin Yu 68-67-71_206
Chris Baker 67-67-72_206
Taylor Dickson 65-68-73_206
Sam Stevens 68-70-69_207
Roberto Díaz 68-69-70_207
Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207
Luis Gagne 68-68-71_207
Philip Knowles 69-66-72_207
Chase Parker 69-66-72_207
Ryan Blaum 70-64-73_207
Eric Cole 66-66-75_207
Tano Goya 70-69-69_208
Nelson Ledesma 71-68-69_208
Gregor Main 70-68-70_208
Tee-K Kelly 73-65-70_208
Grayson Murray 68-69-71_208
Akshay Bhatia 70-67-71_208
Augusto Núñez 68-68-72_208
Patrick Newcomb 64-70-74_208
Ryan Linton 71-68-70_209
Brandon Matthews 72-66-71_209
Xinjun Zhang 70-68-71_209
Tain Lee 67-69-73_209
Ben Griffin 67-69-73_209
Christian Salzer 70-68-72_210
Alex Weiss 68-70-72_210
Steven Fisk 67-70-73_210
Sam Saunders 69-68-73_210
Harrison Endycott 72-67-72_211
Stephen Franken 66-72-73_211
Ryan Hall 68-70-73_211
MJ Daffue 65-71-75_211
Brett White 68-68-75_211
Tom Whitney 73-66-73_212
Anders Albertson 71-68-73_212
Justin Suh 69-68-76_213
John Chin 66-68-79_213
Blayne Barber 67-72-75_214
Bo Van Pelt 68-71-75_214
