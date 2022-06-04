RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 6:26 PM

Saturday
At The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
Raleigh, N.C.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,269; Par: 71
Third Round

Davis Thompson 64-66-68_198

Vincent Norrman 66-69-65_200

Paul Haley II 68-65-67_200

Andrew Yun 68-64-68_200

Spencer Ralston 66-68-67_201

Sangmoon Bae 66-68-68_202

Michael Johnson 66-66-70_202

Carl Yuan 70-69-64_203

Grant Hirschman 69-69-65_203

Alvaro Ortiz 66-71-66_203

Brandon Harkins 67-69-67_203

Will Gordon 68-68-67_203

Kris Ventura 71-65-67_203

Tyson Alexander 68-67-68_203

Harry Hall 70-65-68_203

Jeremy Paul 63-69-71_203

Robby Shelton 69-63-71_203

Brad Hopfinger 72-66-66_204

Nicholas Lindheim 69-69-66_204

Mac Meissner 67-70-67_204

Erik Barnes 67-69-68_204

John VanDerLaan 66-69-69_204

Jacob Bridgeman 67-66-71_204

Kevin Roy 70-63-71_204

Rafael Campos 67-66-71_204

Rob Oppenheim 67-71-67_205

Shawn Stefani 69-68-68_205

Stuart Macdonald 68-69-68_205

Aaron Baddeley 68-68-69_205

Brent Grant 68-67-70_205

Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71_205

Austin Eckroat 68-68-70_206

Mark Hubbard 68-68-70_206

Alexandre Rocha 66-69-71_206

Kevin Yu 68-67-71_206

Chris Baker 67-67-72_206

Taylor Dickson 65-68-73_206

Sam Stevens 68-70-69_207

Roberto Díaz 68-69-70_207

Kevin Dougherty 68-69-70_207

Luis Gagne 68-68-71_207

Philip Knowles 69-66-72_207

Chase Parker 69-66-72_207

Ryan Blaum 70-64-73_207

Eric Cole 66-66-75_207

Tano Goya 70-69-69_208

Nelson Ledesma 71-68-69_208

Gregor Main 70-68-70_208

Tee-K Kelly 73-65-70_208

Grayson Murray 68-69-71_208

Akshay Bhatia 70-67-71_208

Augusto Núñez 68-68-72_208

Patrick Newcomb 64-70-74_208

Ryan Linton 71-68-70_209

Brandon Matthews 72-66-71_209

Xinjun Zhang 70-68-71_209

Tain Lee 67-69-73_209

Ben Griffin 67-69-73_209

Christian Salzer 70-68-72_210

Alex Weiss 68-70-72_210

Steven Fisk 67-70-73_210

Sam Saunders 69-68-73_210

Harrison Endycott 72-67-72_211

Stephen Franken 66-72-73_211

Ryan Hall 68-70-73_211

MJ Daffue 65-71-75_211

Brett White 68-68-75_211

Tom Whitney 73-66-73_212

Anders Albertson 71-68-73_212

Justin Suh 69-68-76_213

John Chin 66-68-79_213

Blayne Barber 67-72-75_214

Bo Van Pelt 68-71-75_214

