RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Home » Sports » Kompany hired by Burnley…

Kompany hired by Burnley for first coaching role in England

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley on Tuesday for his first coaching job in English soccer.

The Belgian will take over a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League after six seasons in the top division.

The 36-year-old Kompany has coached Anderlecht for the past two years.

He played for City from 2008-19, winning the Premier League four times.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

CISA details new “FEIT” advisors helping agencies improve cyber defenses

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up