King Clancy Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s King Clancy Trophy, awarded for humanitarian contribution to hockey:
2022 — P.K. Subban, New Jersey
2021 — Pekka Rinne, Nashville
2020 — Matt Dumba, Minnesota
2019 — Jason Zucker, Minnesota
2018 — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver
2017 — Nick Foligno, Columbus
2016 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver
2015 — Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit
2014 — Andrew Ference, Edmonton
2013 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2012 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa
2011 — Doug Weight, N.Y. Islanders
2010 — Shane Doan, Phoenix
2009 — Ethan Moreau, Edmonton
2008 — Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay
2007 — Saku Koivu, Montreal
2006 — Olaf Kolzig, Washington
2005 — Lockout
2004 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary
2003 — Brendan Shanahan, Detroit
2002 — Ron Francis, Carolina
2001 — Shjon Podein, Colorado
2000 — Curtis Joseph, Toronto
1999 — Rob Ray, Buffalo
1998 — Kelly Chase, St. Louis
1997 — Trevor Linden, Vancouver
1996 — Kris King, Winnipeg
1995 — Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary
1994 — Adam Graves, N.Y. Rangers
1993 — Dave Poulin, Boston
1992 — Ray Bourque, Boston
1991 — Dave Taylor, Los Angeles
1990 — Kevin Lowe, Edmonton
1989 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders
1988 — Lanny McDonald, Calgary
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.