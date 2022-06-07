King Clancy Trophy Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s King Clancy Trophy, awarded for humanitarian contribution to hockey: 2022 — P.K. Subban, New…

Winners of the National Hockey League’s King Clancy Trophy, awarded for humanitarian contribution to hockey:

2022 — P.K. Subban, New Jersey

2021 — Pekka Rinne, Nashville

2020 — Matt Dumba, Minnesota

2019 — Jason Zucker, Minnesota

2018 — Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver

2017 — Nick Foligno, Columbus

2016 — Henrik Sedin, Vancouver

2015 — Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit

2014 — Andrew Ference, Edmonton

2013 — Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2012 — Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa

2011 — Doug Weight, N.Y. Islanders

2010 — Shane Doan, Phoenix

2009 — Ethan Moreau, Edmonton

2008 — Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay

2007 — Saku Koivu, Montreal

2006 — Olaf Kolzig, Washington

2005 — Lockout

2004 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary

2003 — Brendan Shanahan, Detroit

2002 — Ron Francis, Carolina

2001 — Shjon Podein, Colorado

2000 — Curtis Joseph, Toronto

1999 — Rob Ray, Buffalo

1998 — Kelly Chase, St. Louis

1997 — Trevor Linden, Vancouver

1996 — Kris King, Winnipeg

1995 — Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary

1994 — Adam Graves, N.Y. Rangers

1993 — Dave Poulin, Boston

1992 — Ray Bourque, Boston

1991 — Dave Taylor, Los Angeles

1990 — Kevin Lowe, Edmonton

1989 — Bryan Trottier, N.Y. Islanders

1988 — Lanny McDonald, Calgary

