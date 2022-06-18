RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » Key hole from the…

Key hole from the third round of the U.S. Open.

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday at The Country Club in the third round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 11

YARDAGE: 141

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.172

RANK: 9

KEY FACT: Scottie Scheffler hit his tee shot onto the red line marking the penalty area and chunked his second shot en route to a double bogey that started his free-fall out of the lead. Rory McIlroy made a 12-foot putt for his only birdie of the round to stay within sight of the leaders.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up