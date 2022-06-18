Key hole from the third round of the U.S. Open.

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday at The Country Club in the third round of…

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday at The Country Club in the third round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 11

YARDAGE: 141

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.172

RANK: 9

KEY FACT: Scottie Scheffler hit his tee shot onto the red line marking the penalty area and chunked his second shot en route to a double bogey that started his free-fall out of the lead. Rory McIlroy made a 12-foot putt for his only birdie of the round to stay within sight of the leaders.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.