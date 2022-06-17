WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Key hole from the second round of the US Open

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 9:37 PM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday at The Country Club in the second round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 17

YARDAGE: 364

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.782

RANK: 16

KEY FACT: After giving up 20 birdies and 35 bogeys in the first round, The Country Club’s historic 17th rolled over for the field, allowing 50 birdies and 12 bogeys Friday. Four of the top seven players made birdie at the hole in the second round, including co-leader Collin Morikawa. Aaron Wise came out of the left rough and missed an eagle by inches.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

