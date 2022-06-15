RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » Sports » Jansson's goal helps Orlando…

Jansson’s goal helps Orlando City to 1-1 tie with Revolution

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Robin Jansson scored the equalizer for Orlando City in a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Jansson’s tying goal came in the 35th minute for Orlando (6-5-4).

Carles Gil was the only member of the Revolution (5-5-5) to score.

Orlando outshot the Revolution 8-6, with five shots on goal to three for the Revolution.

Djordje Petrovic saved four of the five shots he faced for the Revolution. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against Minnesota United at home, while Orlando plays the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up