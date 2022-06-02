Jack Adams Award Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Jack Adams Award, awarded to the league’s coach of the year:
2022 — Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames
2021 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
2020 — Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins
2019 — Barry Trotz, N.Y. Islanders
2018 — Gerard Gallant, Vegas
2017 — John Tortorella, Columbus
2016 — Barry Trotz, Washington
2015 — Bob Hartley, Calgary
2014 — Patrick Roy, Colorado
2013 — Paul MacLean, Ottawa
2012 — Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis
2011 — Dan Bylsma, Pittsburgh
2010 — Dave Tippett, Phoenix
2009 — Claude Julien, Boston
2008 — Bruce Boudreau, Washington
2007 — Alain Vigneault, Vancouver
2006 — Lindy Ruff, Buffalo
2005 — Lockout
2004 — John Tortorella, Tampa Bay
2003 — Jacques Lemaire, Minnesota
2002 — Bob Francis, Phoenix
2001 — Bill Barber, Philadelphia
2000 — Joel Quenneville, St. Louis
1999 — Jacques Martin, Ottawa
1998 — Pat Burns, Boston
1997 — Ted Nolan, Buffalo
1996 — Scotty Bowman, Detroit
1995 — Marc Crawford, Quebec
1994 — Jacques Lemaire, New Jersey
1993 — Pat Burns, Toronto
1992 — Pat Quinn, Vancouver
1991 — Brian Sutter, St. Louis
1990 — Bob Murdoch, Winnipeg
1989 — Pat Burns, Montreal
1988 — Jacques Demers, Detroit
1987 — Jacques Demers, Detroit
1986 — Glen Sather, Edmonton
1985 — Mike Keenan, Philadelphia
1984 — Bryan Murray, Washington
1983 — Orval Tessier, Chicago
1982 — Tom Watt, Winnipeg
1981 — Red Berenson, St. Louis
1980 — Pat Quinn, Philadelphia
1979 — Al Arbour, N.Y. Islanders
1978 — Bobby Kromm, Detroit
1977 — Scotty Bowman, Montreal
1976 — Don Cherry, Boston
1975 — Bob Pulford, Los Angeles
1974 — Fred Shero, Philadelphia
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.