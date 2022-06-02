Jack Adams Award Winners

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Jack Adams Award, awarded to the league’s coach of the year: 2022 — Darryl…

Winners of the National Hockey League’s Jack Adams Award, awarded to the league’s coach of the year:

2022 — Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

2021 — Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

2020 — Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins

2019 — Barry Trotz, N.Y. Islanders

2018 — Gerard Gallant, Vegas

2017 — John Tortorella, Columbus

2016 — Barry Trotz, Washington

2015 — Bob Hartley, Calgary

2014 — Patrick Roy, Colorado

2013 — Paul MacLean, Ottawa

2012 — Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis

2011 — Dan Bylsma, Pittsburgh

2010 — Dave Tippett, Phoenix

2009 — Claude Julien, Boston

2008 — Bruce Boudreau, Washington

2007 — Alain Vigneault, Vancouver

2006 — Lindy Ruff, Buffalo

2005 — Lockout

2004 — John Tortorella, Tampa Bay

2003 — Jacques Lemaire, Minnesota

2002 — Bob Francis, Phoenix

2001 — Bill Barber, Philadelphia

2000 — Joel Quenneville, St. Louis

1999 — Jacques Martin, Ottawa

1998 — Pat Burns, Boston

1997 — Ted Nolan, Buffalo

1996 — Scotty Bowman, Detroit

1995 — Marc Crawford, Quebec

1994 — Jacques Lemaire, New Jersey

1993 — Pat Burns, Toronto

1992 — Pat Quinn, Vancouver

1991 — Brian Sutter, St. Louis

1990 — Bob Murdoch, Winnipeg

1989 — Pat Burns, Montreal

1988 — Jacques Demers, Detroit

1987 — Jacques Demers, Detroit

1986 — Glen Sather, Edmonton

1985 — Mike Keenan, Philadelphia

1984 — Bryan Murray, Washington

1983 — Orval Tessier, Chicago

1982 — Tom Watt, Winnipeg

1981 — Red Berenson, St. Louis

1980 — Pat Quinn, Philadelphia

1979 — Al Arbour, N.Y. Islanders

1978 — Bobby Kromm, Detroit

1977 — Scotty Bowman, Montreal

1976 — Don Cherry, Boston

1975 — Bob Pulford, Los Angeles

1974 — Fred Shero, Philadelphia

