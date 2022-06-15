RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Home » Sports » Hurkacz beats Humbert in…

Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Ugo Humbert was eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round after losing to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced. He will next play either Mackenzie McDonald or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating David Goffin 6-3, 6-2. The Russian will next play Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round.

Medvedev, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, is bidding for his first title of the year.

Also, Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in the second round. The Spaniard will next play either second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Australian wild-card entry Nick Kyrgios.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up