RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Greiving HR lifts Air…

Greiving HR lifts Air Force over La Tech 9-7 in Austin

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jake Greiving hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give Air Force a 9-7 win over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game of the Austin Region on Sunday.

The Falcons (32-28) face host Texas, the No. 10 overall seed, later Sunday and need two wins to advance to the Super Regional.

Gabriel Garcia walked to lead off the eighth before Greiving’s one out homer, his second of the game, cleared the left field wall.

Garcia and Greiving were both 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Sam Kulasingam was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, matching Garcia and Trayden Tamiya was 4 for 5 as the Falcons had 17 hits. They scored two runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

CJ Dornak went the final 2 1/3 innings for his first decision of the season.

Taylor Young had a two-run homer for Louisiana Tech (43-21) and Jorge Corona and Steele Netterville had solo shots, with Netterville tying the game at 7-all in the bottom of the seventh.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up