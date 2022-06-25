SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 12:41 PM

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday.

Garcia took a medical timeout for what seemed to be a shoulder problem early in the second set. She then went 4-2 down before winning 10 of the next 14 games to seal the match.

“It was a fight (for) every point from the first to the last one,” Garcia said.

She is 8-3 in career finals but the Frenchwoman’s last title was almost exactly three years ago in Nottingham in the buildup to 2019 Wimbledon.

Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season.

The Canadian has drawn Zhang Shuai of China in the first round of Wimbledon next week. Garcia has Yuriko Miyazaki of Britain for her opener.

