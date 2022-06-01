RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 6:32 AM

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

