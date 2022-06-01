French Open Results

Wednesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.
