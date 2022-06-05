RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
French Open glance: Nadal beats Ruud for 14th title in Paris

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 1:20 PM

PARIS (AP) — A GLANCE BACK AT SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to earn his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both add to records Nadal already owned. And here is a new one: Two days after his 36th birthday, the Spaniard became the oldest champion in French Open history. He is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time; Nadal won the Australian Open in January. His lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title count is now two — those rivals are both at 20 major championships. Ruud is a 23-year-old Norwegian who was appearing in his first major final.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat No. 8 Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Doubles Final: Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 8 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

14-0 — Nadal’s record in French Open finals. He is 112-3 overall in the tournament for his career.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.” — Rafael Nadal, who has said chronic pain in his left foot has made him uncertain how long he can avoid retiring.

___

