RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Fisher complete game lifts…

Fisher complete game lifts Georgia Southern past UNCG 8-0

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ty Fisher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Christian Avant drove in three runs and Georgia Southern defeated UNC Greensboro 8-0 on Saturday in in the Statesboro Regional.

The game was originally schedule Friday but lightning push the game to Saturday morning.

Fisher had a perfect game until giving up his only walk with two outs in the sixth inning. He allowed a one-out single in the seventh.

Fisher (6-2) ended up with a four hitter with six strikes in throwing the first complete game for the Eagles (41-18) since May of 2018 and the first postseason shutout since 2014.

Late Saturday the overall 16-seed faces Notre Dame while Greensboro (34-29) meets Texas Tech in a loser-out game.

Avant had an early sacrifice fly as the Eagles led 2-0 after two innings and had a two-run single in the four-run fifth.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up