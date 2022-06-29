FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 11:16 AM

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA will put more World Cup tickets up for sale next week on a first-come, first-served basis.

Soccer’s governing body said Wednesday that a total of 1.8 million tickets for the World Cup in Qatar have already been sold ahead of the next sales round, which opens Tuesday on the FIFA website. The tournament is being played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 Qatari riyals ($69).

The tournament has a total capacity of about 3 million tickets, with about 2 million placed on general sale and 1 million allocated for FIFA stakeholders such as member federations and sponsors, plus hospitality programs.

Organizers said last week that 40 million tickets were requested in the first two sales phases.

The latest sales round closes Aug. 16, though more seats typically are available later as stakeholders return some tickets. Tickets can also become available during the World Cup from fans of teams that are eliminated.

