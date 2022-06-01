RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Everton’s Richarlison charged for throwing lit flare

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 7:20 AM

LONDON (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison was charged Wednesday with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team’s successful fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal that ultimately earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea on May 2, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the field by supporters.

Richarlison responded by picking the object up and throwing it back in the direction of the stand, although it was unclear where it landed.

The English Football Association said the Brazil international has been charged with a breach of the rules and has until June 8 to provide a response.

It was one of a number of important goals scored by Richarlison as Everton stayed up with a match to spare in the recently completed season.

