Ducks get offensive, eliminate SE Missouri State 18-6

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 4:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Colby Shade hit a three-run homer, Brennan Milone had five hits and Oregon rolled to an 18-6 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday in a loser-out game of the Louisville Regional.

The Ducks face the loser of the Louisville-Michigan game in another elimination game on Sunday.

Oregon (36-24) pounded out 26 hits with seven doubles, a two-run triple by Josh Kasevich in the eighth and a two-out solo home run by Milone in the top of the first inning. Drew Cowley and Josiah Cromwick both had four hits.

A seven-run second broke it open with Sam Novitske rapping a two-run double and Shade belting his home run over the left-field wall. Novitske finished with four RBIs and three players drove in three runs.

Oregon pushed the lead to 10 runs with a four-run seventh, getting five hits, four of them RBI singles.

Matt Dallas (4-2) took over in the fifth inning to get the win as three relievers combined for two-hit ball over five innings.

Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant hit home runs for the Redhawks (37-22).

