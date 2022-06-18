Dick Howser Trophy Winners

|Presented by The Game Headwear
2022 — Ivan Melendez, 1b, Texas
2021 — Kevin Kopps, rhp, Arkansas
2020 — None
2019 — Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State
2018 — Brady Singer, rhp, Florida
2017 — Brendan McKay, p/1b, Louisville
2016 — Seth Beer, of, Clemson
2015 — Andrew Benintendi, of, Arkansas
2014 — A.J. Reed, p-1b, Kentucky
2013 — Kris Bryant, 3b, San Diego
2012 — Mike Zunino, c, Florida
2011 — Taylor Jungmann, p, Texas
2010 — Anthony Rendon, 3b, Rice
2009 — Stephen Strasburg, p, San Diego State
2008 — Buster Posey, c, Florida State
2007 — David Price, p, Vanderbilt
2006 — Brad Lincoln, p, Houston
2005 — Alex Gordon, 3b, Nebraska
2004 — Jered Weaver, p, Long Beach State
2003 — Rickie Weeks, inf, Southern U.
2002 — Khalil Greene, ss, Clemson
2001 — Mark Prior, p, Southern Cal
2000 — Mark Teixeira, 3B, Georgia Tech
1999 — Jason Jennings, p-dh, Baylor
1998 — Eddy Furniss, 1B, LSU
1997 — J.D. Drew, of, Florida State
1996 — Kris Benson, p, Clemson
1995 — Todd Helton, 1B, Tennessee
1994 — Jason Varitek, c, Georgia Tech
1993 — Brooks Kieschnick, of-p, Texas
1992 — Brooks Kieschnick, of-p, Texas
1991 — Frank Rodriguez, p, Howard College (Texas)
1990 — Alex Fernandez, p, Miami-Dade South
1989 — Scott Bryant, of-p, Texas
1988 — Robin Ventura, 3b, Oklahoma State
1987 — Mike Fiore, of, Miami
