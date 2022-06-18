Dick Howser Trophy Winners

Presented by The Game Headwear 2022 — Ivan Melendez, 1b, Texas 2021 — Kevin Kopps, rhp, Arkansas 2020 — None…

Presented by The Game Headwear

2022 — Ivan Melendez, 1b, Texas

2021 — Kevin Kopps, rhp, Arkansas

2020 — None

2019 — Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State

2018 — Brady Singer, rhp, Florida

2017 — Brendan McKay, p/1b, Louisville

2016 — Seth Beer, of, Clemson

2015 — Andrew Benintendi, of, Arkansas

2014 — A.J. Reed, p-1b, Kentucky

2013 — Kris Bryant, 3b, San Diego

2012 — Mike Zunino, c, Florida

2011 — Taylor Jungmann, p, Texas

2010 — Anthony Rendon, 3b, Rice

2009 — Stephen Strasburg, p, San Diego State

2008 — Buster Posey, c, Florida State

2007 — David Price, p, Vanderbilt

2006 — Brad Lincoln, p, Houston

2005 — Alex Gordon, 3b, Nebraska

2004 — Jered Weaver, p, Long Beach State

2003 — Rickie Weeks, inf, Southern U.

2002 — Khalil Greene, ss, Clemson

2001 — Mark Prior, p, Southern Cal

2000 — Mark Teixeira, 3B, Georgia Tech

1999 — Jason Jennings, p-dh, Baylor

1998 — Eddy Furniss, 1B, LSU

1997 — J.D. Drew, of, Florida State

1996 — Kris Benson, p, Clemson

1995 — Todd Helton, 1B, Tennessee

1994 — Jason Varitek, c, Georgia Tech

1993 — Brooks Kieschnick, of-p, Texas

1992 — Brooks Kieschnick, of-p, Texas

1991 — Frank Rodriguez, p, Howard College (Texas)

1990 — Alex Fernandez, p, Miami-Dade South

1989 — Scott Bryant, of-p, Texas

1988 — Robin Ventura, 3b, Oklahoma State

1987 — Mike Fiore, of, Miami

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.