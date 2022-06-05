RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Coastal Carolina tops East Carolina 9-1, forces Monday game

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 9:55 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Parker allowed three hits and struck out a career-high 10 in eight innings and Coastal Carolina pounded four home runs to whip No. 8 overall seed East Carolina 9-1 on Sunday night and force a decisive game on Monday in the Greensville Regional.

Tyler Johnson belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and Chris Rowan Jr. had a solo shot on the next pitch to stake the Chanticleers to an early lead.

Nick Lucky launched a three-run shot in the third and that was plenty for Parker (6-3). Reece Maniscalco, who got the win over Virginia earlier in the day, pitched the ninth and gave up Bryson Worrell’s home run for the Pirates’ only run.

Matt McDermott had a leadoff home run in the sixth and Coastal Carolina (37-19-1) added single runs in seventh and eighth.

The Pirates (44-18) used seven pitchers with starter Jake Kuchmaner (4-3) taking the loss.

