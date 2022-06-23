Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Sports » Christopher Nkunku extends contract…

Christopher Nkunku extends contract at Leipzig to 2026

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 5:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — France forward Christopher Nkunku extended his contract with Leipzig through 2026 on Thursday after a breakout season that attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell called Nkunku “one of the best players in the world” after the extension of his contract, which had two more years to go.

The 24-year-old Nkunku won the German Cup with Leipzig last season and scored 20 league goals as he was named Bundesliga player of the season. He also made his debut for France in March and has played all of his country’s six games since then.

“RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles,” Nkunku said in a statement. “We want to build on that going forward and go one step further.”

Nkunku’s performances for Leipzig and France had led to speculation he could move to the Premier League or return to Paris Saint-Germain, where he came through the academy and played until his 2019 move to Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up