Chatagnier, Ole Miss rally to beat Arizona 7-4 in regional

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 3:01 AM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Chatagnier went 3-for-4 with four RBI — including the tying home run in the seventh and a bases-loaded double in the eighth — and Mississippi beat Arizona 7-4 on Saturday night at the Coral Gables Regional.

Ole Miss (33-22) plays Miami with the winner advancing to the regional final and Arizona plays Canisius in a loser-out game — both on Sunday.

Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko drew back-to-back walks to lead off the eighth inning and Kevin Graham reached on a fielder’s choice when Gonzalez — who had to wait at second until two Arizona fielders nearly collided as Graham’s blooper dropped in — was put out at third. Kemp Alderman walked and Hayden Dunhurst struck out before Chatagnier’s double down leftfield line that, along with Chase Davis’ fielding error, gave the Rebels a 7-4 lead.

Davis and Garen Caulfield each hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second to give Arizona a 2-0 lead but Gonzalez pulled a two-run home run down the line in right for Ole Miss in the top of the fourth. Tanner O’Tremba hit a two-out double to right, Davis was intentionally walked and Tony Bullard hit a double to right-center to put the Wildcats back in front in the bottom of the sixth but Chatagnier answered with a two-run shot that made it 4-4.

The regional, which originally was scheduled to begin Friday, was delayed a day due to a tropical storm in the area.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

