FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Sports » Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps…

Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up