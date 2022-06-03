RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » Campbell hits 4 HRs,…

Campbell hits 4 HRs, routs Georgia Tech to begin regional

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Babin drove in five runs, Logan Jordan had three hits and three RBIs and Campbell used five-run innings in the second and sixth to cruise past Georgia Tech 15-8 on Friday to begin the Knoxville Regional.

Campbell (41-17) extended its streak with a homer to 20 games and the Camels set a program record for hits in a NCAA tournament with their 16th in the six inning before finishing with 18.

Jordan, Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin each homered in Campbell’s five-run second. Halstead and Belbin went back-to-back, both going over the scoreboard in right field. Jordan added a two-RBI single to begin a five-run sixth and Babin broke it open with a three-run homer to make it 11-2.

Thomas Harrington (12-2), the nation’s leader in wins, allowed five earned runs and nine nits in seven innings of work. Connor Denning started 3 for 3 after an RBI single in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Georgia Tech (34-23) starter John Medich (4-5) went just 1 2/3 innings after allowing five earned runs and six hits.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up