RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » Bruins D McAvoy (shoulder…

Bruins D McAvoy (shoulder surgery) will miss start of season

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

The Bruins said Friday that McAvoy had a “stabilization procedure” and is expected to need six months to recover. That would bring him back in December. A 2016 first-round draft choice and the team’s No. 1 defenseman, McAvoy had 10 goals and 46 assists last season.

Also, the Bruins said Matt Grzelcyk had a right shoulder open stabilization procedure and will need about five months to recover. Mike Reilly is expected to need three months to recover from surgery to repair his right ankle tendon repair and remove bone fragments.

The Bruins, who lost in the first round of the NHL playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes, had previously announced that top scorer Brad Marchand will miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up