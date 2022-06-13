RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Bronzetti, In-Albon both advance at Veneto Open

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Lucia Bronzetti won the first match in the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy on Monday.

The third-seeded Bronzetti beat Justina Mikulskytė 6-1, 6-3 at the Veneto Open. She will next face either Fanny Stollár or Harmony Tan in the round of 16.

Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland also advanced, beating eighth-seeded Chloé Paquet 6-4, 6-2.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” — in homage to Wimbledon.

