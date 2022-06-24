SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Brittany Force breaks both ends of Norwalk NHRA track record

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 10:21 PM

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park track record Friday night to open qualifying for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

In the final pair of the second session, Force had a 3.666-second run at 333.08 mph — the quickest and fastest run in the facility’s history. She also was the fastest in the first session.

“After the run in the first session, we had a shot where we could really push it,” Force said. “I wasn’t expecting a (3.66), but it was an incredible, beautiful run. It was a great way to end the night. We’re just way ahead of ourselves and being in the points lead is a great position. We want to stay there all season and we just keep chipping away weekend after weekend.”

Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Erica Enders led in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps, the winner last weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, had a 3.901 at 328.38 in a Toyota GR Supra. Points leader Ender had a 6.537 at 210.11 in a Camaro, and Sampey a 6.801 at 197.74 on a Suzuki.

