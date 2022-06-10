Britain’s Evans keeps alive home challenge in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Dan Evans kept alive the home challenge at the Nottingham Open on Friday. The British…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Dan Evans kept alive the home challenge at the Nottingham Open on Friday.

The British player reached the semifinals of the men’s grass-court tournament by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4.

However, two other British players bowed out in the quarterfinals, with Liam Broady losing 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 to Jack Sock of the United States and Ryan Peniston losing 6-3, 6-4 to Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Jordan Thompson became the second Australian to reach the last four after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in three sets and will play Popyrin next.

In the women’s event, top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and Alison Riske of the United States also made it into the semis taking place Saturday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.