Brenner’s goal lifts Cincinnati to 1-0 win over Orlando City

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 10:03 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner’s goal and Roman Celentano’s three saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Friday.

Brenner’s game-winner came in the 65th minute for Cincinnati (7-7-2). Luciano Acosta got an assist on the goal. Acosta chased down the ball after his own shot was stopped by Pedro Gallese, then passed to Brenner who connected from short range.

Cincinnati outshot Orlando (7-6-4) 12-6.

Celentano saved all three shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gallese saved eight of nine shots for Orlando.

Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Wednesday against New York City FC at home. Orlando plays D.C. United the following Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

