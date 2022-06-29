FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Sports » Brenner completes hat trick…

Brenner completes hat trick in 70th, Cincinnati draws NYCFC

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 10:26 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner completed a hat trick in the 70th minute and Cincinnati tied New York City FC 4-4 on Wednesday night.

It was the first hat trick in club history for Cincinnati.

Brenner’s third goal tied it at 4. He also scored two goals six minutes apart midway through the first half to give Cincinnati (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead. Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

NYCFC (8-4-4) got two goals from Héber, another one from Gabriel Pereira and one from Talles Magno.

Both teams play Sunday, with Cincinnati visiting the New England Revolution while NYCFC hosts Atlanta United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

