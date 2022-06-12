RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Boateng lifts Revolution to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 5:40 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng scored a goal in the 87th minute to send the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

Boateng notched his second goal of the season for the Revolution (5-5-4).

New England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute when Gustavo Bou found the net for a second time this season.

Johnny Russell scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (3-9-4) in the 52nd minute with his team-high fifth goal.

The Revolution out-shot Sporting KC 11-7 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Djordje Petrovic saved one of the two shots he faced for the Revolution. Tim Melia saved two of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

